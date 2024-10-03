GreenH Electrolysis Launches India's First 1 MW PEM Electrolyser

In a landmark event, GreenH Electrolysis has launched the first 1 MW PEM Electrolyser at its facility in Jhajjar, Haryana. The inauguration, attended by leading industry figures, marks a critical juncture in India's green hydrogen technological advancements.

The electrolyser will play a pivotal role at India's inaugural hydrogen production and refueling station in Jind, supporting Indian Railways' ambitious 'Hydrogen for Heritage' initiative. It boasts a production capacity of approximately 430 kg of hydrogen per day, with storage and dispensing infrastructure set to facilitate rapid train refueling.

This milestone reaffirms GreenH's commitment to India's energy transition and contributes significantly to national green hydrogen goals. Backed by strong partnerships and innovative technologies, GreenH positions itself as a key player in transforming India's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)