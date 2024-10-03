Left Menu

Monsoon Withdrawal Looms Over Himachal Despite Rainfall Deficit

The southwest monsoon is set to withdraw from Himachal Pradesh, leaving behind an 18% rainfall deficit. While Shimla saw above-average rainfall, Lahaul-Spiti recorded a significant shortage. Weather experts predict stable conditions but a slight temperature rise in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 15:02 IST
Monsoon recedes from HP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department has indicated that the southwest monsoon, which arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 27, is on the verge of a complete withdrawal. Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a senior weather scientist, noted that the state's 18% rain deficit has been classified as normal. Shimla experienced 15% more rainfall than usual, whereas Lahaul-Spiti faced a dramatic 69% deficit.

Weather reports show varied rainfall distribution across the state. While regions like Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Kangra had normal rainfall levels, districts such as Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan, Una, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti received below-average precipitation. Sharma detailed that June saw a 54% reduction, July a 57% decrease, with conditions nearing normal in August and improving to 4% above the norm in September.

Looking forward, experts predict slight rainfall in high-altitude regions including Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti from October 5 to 8, though the weather is expected to remain stable overall. Temperatures in the plains could rise by 2 to 3 degrees in the coming days, staying slightly above normal across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

