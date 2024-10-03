Left Menu

Cabinet Approves Schemes for Agricultural Advancement

The Union Cabinet approved two schemes, PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana, with an expenditure exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and ensuring food security through the rationalization of central schemes under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:44 IST
Cabinet Approves Schemes for Agricultural Advancement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet gave the go-ahead for two significant agricultural schemes: the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the Krishonnati Yojana. These initiatives, with a combined budget topping Rs 1 lakh crore, are designed to foster sustainable agriculture and self-sufficiency in food security.

A total expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore has been allocated for these schemes, as announced by the government on social media platform X.

The Cabinet's decision also includes the rationalization of all centrally sponsored projects under the Ministry of Agriculture, consolidating them into these two overarching programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024