Cabinet Approves Schemes for Agricultural Advancement
The Union Cabinet approved two schemes, PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana, with an expenditure exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and ensuring food security through the rationalization of central schemes under the Ministry of Agriculture.
On Thursday, the Union Cabinet gave the go-ahead for two significant agricultural schemes: the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the Krishonnati Yojana. These initiatives, with a combined budget topping Rs 1 lakh crore, are designed to foster sustainable agriculture and self-sufficiency in food security.
A total expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore has been allocated for these schemes, as announced by the government on social media platform X.
The Cabinet's decision also includes the rationalization of all centrally sponsored projects under the Ministry of Agriculture, consolidating them into these two overarching programs.
