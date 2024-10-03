Cabinet Approves Schemes for Agricultural Advancement

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet gave the go-ahead for two significant agricultural schemes: the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the Krishonnati Yojana. These initiatives, with a combined budget topping Rs 1 lakh crore, are designed to foster sustainable agriculture and self-sufficiency in food security.

A total expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore has been allocated for these schemes, as announced by the government on social media platform X.

The Cabinet's decision also includes the rationalization of all centrally sponsored projects under the Ministry of Agriculture, consolidating them into these two overarching programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)