Left Menu

Union Cabinet Greenlights Major Railway Overhaul

The Union Cabinet has approved two significant railway infrastructure projects to alleviate congestion. This includes the construction of a six-lane Zirakpur bypass in Punjab and Haryana, and the doubling of the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:25 IST
Union Cabinet Greenlights Major Railway Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has made a significant move to tackle railway congestion with the approval of two major infrastructure projects. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on Wednesday, marking a substantial investment in the nation's transport network.

The first project includes the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled Zirakpur bypass, stretching 19.2 kilometers, with an investment of Rs 1878.31 crore. This project, located in Punjab and Haryana, will be executed under the 'hybrid annuity mode.'

Additionally, the Cabinet has sanctioned the doubling of the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line. Spanning 104 kilometers across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the project is estimated to cost Rs 1,332 crore, further enhancing the region's rail capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025