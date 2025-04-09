Union Cabinet Greenlights Major Railway Overhaul

The Union Cabinet has made a significant move to tackle railway congestion with the approval of two major infrastructure projects. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on Wednesday, marking a substantial investment in the nation's transport network.

The first project includes the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled Zirakpur bypass, stretching 19.2 kilometers, with an investment of Rs 1878.31 crore. This project, located in Punjab and Haryana, will be executed under the 'hybrid annuity mode.'

Additionally, the Cabinet has sanctioned the doubling of the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line. Spanning 104 kilometers across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the project is estimated to cost Rs 1,332 crore, further enhancing the region's rail capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)