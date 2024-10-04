From East Colfax to a New Beginning: Sofia Roca's Journey

East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, Colorado, is known for its bustling job scene, yet Sofia Roca, a Colombian immigrant, finds herself grappling with hostility and a lack of opportunities. Roca, like many migrants, hopes for economic relief but faces challenges and resentment from locals.

With migrants pouring into American cities, Aurora's community strains under the weight of their arrival. Roca arrives in Aurora, lured by promises of free housing and work, only to encounter prejudice. Her journey in search of stability leads her down a path of hardship and exploitation.

Roca ultimately leaves Colorado, seeking refuge with a friend in another state. Despite the tumultuous journey, she finds a measure of peace and anonymity, far from the struggles she faced in Aurora, illustrating the complex realities migrants endure.

