Escalating tensions with the United States and Israel have prompted Iranian military leaders to declare their readiness for preemptive action. Maj Gen Amir Hatami, Iran's army chief, voiced these warnings amid growing critiques from the West and mounting domestic unrest fueled by economic hardships.

In response to widespread protests and surging costs, the Iranian government has introduced a $7 monthly subsidy aimed at easing the burden of essential commodity prices. However, the continued depreciation of the country's currency, the rial, has led to skyrocketing prices for basics like cooking oil, exacerbating public dissatisfaction and prompting further demonstrations.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, recent protests have turned deadly, reporting 36 casualties across 27 provinces. The Iranian administration faces an urgent call for economic reform to address the situation and alleviate decades of citizens' grievances over political repression and economic instability.

