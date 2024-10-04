Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine NRC's Authority on Nuclear Waste Licensing

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide if the Nuclear Regulatory Commission can license nuclear waste storage, following a controversial lower court ruling. President Biden's administration, backed by the nuclear energy industry, appeals the decision that challenges decades of NRC practice, with significant implications for the sector.

04-10-2024
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to determine whether the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) possesses the authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities. This decision comes after a judicial ruling questioned long-standing practices by asserting that such authority does not exist.

President Joe Biden's administration and a licensed company appealed a ruling made by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The license to build a waste storage site in Texas was challenged by Texas, New Mexico, and oil industry players. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case in its new term beginning Monday, with a decision expected by June.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority has recently exhibited skepticism toward federal regulatory bodies. The ruling could heavily impact the nuclear energy sector, potentially disrupting current licensing practices vital for managing nuclear waste storage needs.

