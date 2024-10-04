Supreme Court Intervenes in Journalistic Freedom Case

The Supreme Court has called upon the Uttar Pradesh Government to respond to a petition filed by journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who seeks to nullify an FIR against him. The FIR, reportedly filed over Upadhyay's story on caste dynamics within the state's administration, invokes concerns of intimidation against journalists trying to hold power to account. A bench consisting of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti has ordered that no coercive measures be taken against Upadhyay until a decision is reached.

Upadhyay's plea, supported by advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi, contends that the FIR has been levied under sections of the BNS and IT (Amendment) Act, 2008, in Lucknow. These accusations arise from his article, titled 'Yadav Raj versus Thakur Raj (or Singh Raj)', which examines the influence of caste in administrative affairs. The journalist argues that such legal threats undermine press freedom and aims to quash not only the FIR in question but any similar complaints that might surface across the region.

The petition sheds light on the peril faced by press members attempting to spotlight alleged caste bias within governmental operations; threats from law enforcement continue to loom. Drawing on Joseph Pulitzer's assertion of a journalist's role as society's lookout, Upadhyay maintains that his investigative work does not constitute a legal violation and insists on quashing the frivolous FIRs. His extensive career in major Indian media outlets fortifies his stance on reporting with integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)