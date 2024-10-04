Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Journalistic Freedom Case

The Supreme Court has requested a response from Uttar Pradesh regarding a journalist's plea to quash an FIR filed against him. The journalist faces charges under various laws for his story on caste dynamics, raising concerns about press freedom and government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:35 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Journalistic Freedom Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called upon the Uttar Pradesh Government to respond to a petition filed by journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who seeks to nullify an FIR against him. The FIR, reportedly filed over Upadhyay's story on caste dynamics within the state's administration, invokes concerns of intimidation against journalists trying to hold power to account. A bench consisting of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti has ordered that no coercive measures be taken against Upadhyay until a decision is reached.

Upadhyay's plea, supported by advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi, contends that the FIR has been levied under sections of the BNS and IT (Amendment) Act, 2008, in Lucknow. These accusations arise from his article, titled 'Yadav Raj versus Thakur Raj (or Singh Raj)', which examines the influence of caste in administrative affairs. The journalist argues that such legal threats undermine press freedom and aims to quash not only the FIR in question but any similar complaints that might surface across the region.

The petition sheds light on the peril faced by press members attempting to spotlight alleged caste bias within governmental operations; threats from law enforcement continue to loom. Drawing on Joseph Pulitzer's assertion of a journalist's role as society's lookout, Upadhyay maintains that his investigative work does not constitute a legal violation and insists on quashing the frivolous FIRs. His extensive career in major Indian media outlets fortifies his stance on reporting with integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024