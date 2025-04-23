Left Menu

Federal Judge Stops VOA Shutdown to Safeguard Press Freedom

A federal judge halted the Trump administration's efforts to shut down Voice of America and other government-funded news outlets, emphasizing the importance of these broadcasts for promoting U.S. values globally. The judge ordered the restoration of affected employees and contractors, highlighting the significance of press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:36 IST
Federal Judge Stops VOA Shutdown to Safeguard Press Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A decisive intervention by a federal judge on Tuesday has stopped the Trump administration's attempt to cease operations of media platforms like Voice of America, critical for disseminating U.S. values internationally. These platforms, including Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks, are funded by the U.S. government to deliver comprehensive and objective news worldwide.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, addressing six different lawsuits filed by affected employees and contractors of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), instructed the administration to reinstate those employees and contractors and resume broadcasting. This ruling affects over 1,000 employees placed on leave and 600 contractors threatened with termination due to the unexpected shutdown announced in March.

The decision was described as a substantial win for press freedom by Andrew Celli, an attorney for Voice of America employees. The judge criticized the lack of consultation with Congress, which mandates these broadcasts. Despite claims of biases against President Trump, Judge Lamberth underscored the institutional significance of these broadcasts, which Congress had duly funded and the President had not challenged in recent budgetary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025