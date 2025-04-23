Federal Judge Stops VOA Shutdown to Safeguard Press Freedom
A federal judge halted the Trump administration's efforts to shut down Voice of America and other government-funded news outlets, emphasizing the importance of these broadcasts for promoting U.S. values globally. The judge ordered the restoration of affected employees and contractors, highlighting the significance of press freedom.
A decisive intervention by a federal judge on Tuesday has stopped the Trump administration's attempt to cease operations of media platforms like Voice of America, critical for disseminating U.S. values internationally. These platforms, including Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks, are funded by the U.S. government to deliver comprehensive and objective news worldwide.
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, addressing six different lawsuits filed by affected employees and contractors of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), instructed the administration to reinstate those employees and contractors and resume broadcasting. This ruling affects over 1,000 employees placed on leave and 600 contractors threatened with termination due to the unexpected shutdown announced in March.
The decision was described as a substantial win for press freedom by Andrew Celli, an attorney for Voice of America employees. The judge criticized the lack of consultation with Congress, which mandates these broadcasts. Despite claims of biases against President Trump, Judge Lamberth underscored the institutional significance of these broadcasts, which Congress had duly funded and the President had not challenged in recent budgetary measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Cuts Foreign Aid, Impacting Millions in Crisis
Trump Administration Halts International Child Labour Grants
Trump Administration Resurrects 1996 Law for Migrant Fines and Asset Seizures
Supreme Court blocks order requiring Trump administration to return thousands of federal employees to work, reports AP.
AI Surveillance and Secrecy: Inside Musk's DOGE and the Trump Administration