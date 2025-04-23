Federal Judge Stops VOA Shutdown to Safeguard Press Freedom

A decisive intervention by a federal judge on Tuesday has stopped the Trump administration's attempt to cease operations of media platforms like Voice of America, critical for disseminating U.S. values internationally. These platforms, including Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks, are funded by the U.S. government to deliver comprehensive and objective news worldwide.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, addressing six different lawsuits filed by affected employees and contractors of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), instructed the administration to reinstate those employees and contractors and resume broadcasting. This ruling affects over 1,000 employees placed on leave and 600 contractors threatened with termination due to the unexpected shutdown announced in March.

The decision was described as a substantial win for press freedom by Andrew Celli, an attorney for Voice of America employees. The judge criticized the lack of consultation with Congress, which mandates these broadcasts. Despite claims of biases against President Trump, Judge Lamberth underscored the institutional significance of these broadcasts, which Congress had duly funded and the President had not challenged in recent budgetary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)