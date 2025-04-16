Left Menu

Clamping Press Freedom: White House's New Media Policy Sparks Controversy

The White House has introduced a contentious media policy that restricts news agencies' access to President Donald Trump, following a courtroom ruling in favor of The Associated Press. This new protocol limits press coverage at key events, granting more access to Trump-aligned media, triggering concerns over press freedom and viewpoint discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:58 IST
Clamping Press Freedom: White House's New Media Policy Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Tuesday unveiled a controversial new media policy, curbing access to President Donald Trump for international and national news agencies, following a legal setback against The Associated Press. The changes allow preferential treatment for media supportive of Trump, raising significant concerns about press freedom and potential viewpoint discrimination.

The updated policy, which includes a "pool coverage" strategy for limited-space venues like the Oval Office, empowers Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with the ultimate authority on which journalists can pose questions to the President. This development has sparked criticism from media organizations, emphasizing the risks to free speech.

In its defense, the White House argues press access is a presidential privilege, not a right, leading to an ongoing legal appeal against a ruling that favored the Associated Press. Meanwhile, journalists express concerns over limited access, although some media outlets deemed supportive of Trump have enjoyed greater access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025