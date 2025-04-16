Clamping Press Freedom: White House's New Media Policy Sparks Controversy

The White House on Tuesday unveiled a controversial new media policy, curbing access to President Donald Trump for international and national news agencies, following a legal setback against The Associated Press. The changes allow preferential treatment for media supportive of Trump, raising significant concerns about press freedom and potential viewpoint discrimination.

The updated policy, which includes a "pool coverage" strategy for limited-space venues like the Oval Office, empowers Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with the ultimate authority on which journalists can pose questions to the President. This development has sparked criticism from media organizations, emphasizing the risks to free speech.

In its defense, the White House argues press access is a presidential privilege, not a right, leading to an ongoing legal appeal against a ruling that favored the Associated Press. Meanwhile, journalists express concerns over limited access, although some media outlets deemed supportive of Trump have enjoyed greater access.

(With inputs from agencies.)