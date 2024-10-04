Gujarat Allocates Rs 10 Crore for Caracal Conservation Centre

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step towards wildlife conservation by announcing a Rs 10 crore investment to establish a Caracal breeding and conservation centre in Samtra village, located in Kutch's Chadwa Rakhal region. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel revealed this initiative during a function at the Shyamji Krishna Verma Memorial in Mandvi, Kutch, on Friday.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the proposed centre will be dedicated to the long-term breeding and conservation of the rare Caracal species, which is found exclusively in the Kutch district of Gujarat. Additionally, the region's rich biodiversity includes 28 mammal and reptile species, and 242 exotic species, creating a unique natural heritage site.

The designated Chadwa Rakhal region, encompassing over 4,000 hectares of land, was historically managed by the Kutch royal family before being handed over to the state government for wildlife conservation. Through this initiative, the region holds potential for both ecological research and eco-tourism, bolstered by Chief Minister Patel's commitment during Wildlife Week celebrations to develop the Caracal Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)