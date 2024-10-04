Supreme Court Upholds Biden's Pollution Rules
The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to pause enforcement of new federal air pollution regulations aimed at reducing mercury and methane emissions, despite opposition from several Republican-led states and industry groups. The court's decision allows the rules to remain in effect as legal challenges proceed.
The U.S. Supreme Court maintained momentum for President Joe Biden's climate initiatives, opting on Friday not to halt new federal air pollution regulations targeting mercury and methane. This decision came despite opposition from a coalition of Republican-led states and several industrial groups representing power, mining, oil, and gas sectors.
The justices, in a key environmental ruling, denied emergency requests to block the Environmental Protection Agency's new rules just months after their introduction. This means these pivotal regulations will continue to be enforced while challenges are addressed in lower courts.
This ruling underscores the high court's current stance on environmental policy, potentially shaping forthcoming litigation and influencing America's strategy on air pollution reduction amidst a politically charged backdrop.
