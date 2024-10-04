Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Biden's Pollution Rules

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to pause enforcement of new federal air pollution regulations aimed at reducing mercury and methane emissions, despite opposition from several Republican-led states and industry groups. The court's decision allows the rules to remain in effect as legal challenges proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:05 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Biden's Pollution Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court maintained momentum for President Joe Biden's climate initiatives, opting on Friday not to halt new federal air pollution regulations targeting mercury and methane. This decision came despite opposition from a coalition of Republican-led states and several industrial groups representing power, mining, oil, and gas sectors.

The justices, in a key environmental ruling, denied emergency requests to block the Environmental Protection Agency's new rules just months after their introduction. This means these pivotal regulations will continue to be enforced while challenges are addressed in lower courts.

This ruling underscores the high court's current stance on environmental policy, potentially shaping forthcoming litigation and influencing America's strategy on air pollution reduction amidst a politically charged backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024