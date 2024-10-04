Left Menu

India Pushes for Self-Reliance with Defence Indigenisation Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's strides in defence manufacturing at the SIDM session, announcing the release of five indigenisation lists. These lists classify over 1500 items for domestic production, boosting self-reliance. Singh also emphasized the role of Defence Public Sector Undertakings in achieving record production figures.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on Friday, discussing India's challenges and progress in defence manufacturing. He underlined the ministry's commitment to enhancing capabilities through regular engagements with stakeholders.

Singh announced five indigenisation lists active since October 2023, pinpointing 509 items for local production, alongside an additional list for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) with over 1000 items. This initiative is seen as a pivotal step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Highlighting history, he noted post-independence challenges due to a mixed economy model, limiting private sector growth. Despite these hurdles, DPSUs have significantly contributed to domestic production, exceeding Rs1,27,000 crores in 2023-24. Singh stressed the persisting importance of a robust defence industrial base amid global conflicts.

