India's Semiconductor Policy: The New Oil for Defence Manufacturing
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasized the importance of India's semiconductor policy for enhancing defence manufacturing. He urged private sector involvement and highlighted government schemes supporting innovation in defence technologies. The policy is seen as crucial for economic growth and advancing the Navy's technological capabilities.
India's semiconductor policy is being hailed as a pivotal element in bolstering the nation's defence manufacturing sector. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, speaking at a recent event, underscored the critical role the policy plays in enhancing self-reliance, urging the private sector to spearhead these efforts.
This policy, described by Admiral Tripathi as the 'new oil for the economy,' aligns with the Ministry of Defence's commitment to innovation through substantial funding allocations. The ministry has earmarked Rs 450 crore for the iDEX scheme, which supports startups and SMEs in crafting innovative defence technologies.
Recognizing the evolving landscape of defence needs, the Navy is transitioning from traditional roles to collaboration with industry leaders, aiming to integrate cutting-edge technologies efficiently. The semiconductor policy promises significant benefits across both civilian and military sectors, driving forward the nation's technological prowess.
