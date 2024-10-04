JP Nadda Criticizes Himachal Govt for 'Toilet Tax' Amid BJP Acclaim

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a rally in Bilaspur, where he criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for imposing a tax on toilet seats. Nadda highlighted that Himachal has achieved 100% freedom from open defecation and expressed surprise at the new 'toilet tax,' suggesting the Congress government had lost its way.

Nadda praised the citizens of Himachal Pradesh for supporting the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections, resulting in victories for the party in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state. He thanked the people for making the BJP's symbol 'lotus' bloom once again, asserting that the NDA government now governs 18 states.

Anurag Thakur, a BJP leader who also attended the rally, accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of pushing the state towards bankruptcy. Thakur claimed that the government had accumulated a debt of Rs 28,000 crore and warned that it could increase to Rs 1,50,000 crore in three years if such fiscal policies continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)