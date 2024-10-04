Left Menu

Mumbai's First Fully Underground Metro Line Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, marking it as the city's first fully underground metro line. This development includes a partial opening and introduces a new mobile app to enhance travel experiences, signaling a new era of convenient commuting for Mumbaikars.

Updated: 04-10-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:56 IST
Mumbai's First Fully Underground Metro Line Unveiled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, ushering in Mumbai's first fully underground metro route. This notable event aligns with the Bhoomipujan of additional development projects within the city.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3, spanning a 12.69-kilometre stretch from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), is partially opening to the public. The occasion was attended by key figures, including Maharashtra's Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Manohar Lal, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, alongside other distinguished guests.

Prime Minister Modi took part in the ceremony held at the BKC metro station and experienced a journey from there to the Santacruz metro station, engaging with beneficiaries, students, and workers on board. Additionally, the PM introduced the 'MetroConnect3' app, aimed at enhancing commuter experience, and launched a coffee table book showcasing the underground metro's development journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

