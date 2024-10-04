Left Menu

CM Saha Accuses Opposition of Falsehoods in Fiery Rally Speech

Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized CPI-M and Congress for suppressing democratic rights during their rule. Saha dismissed their claims as lies, warning against creating unrest. He emphasized public trust in BJP and PM Modi, asserting that people have rejected the opposition, evidenced by electoral victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:10 IST
Tripura CM Prof. Dr Manik Saha while attending a protest rally organized by BJP in Agartala.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, Chief Minister Manik Saha lambasted the CPI-M and Congress, asserting that their tenure stifled democratic freedoms. Speaking at a BJP-organized protest in Sadar district, Agartala, Saha declared that the people had already rebuffed these opposition parties.

Saha accused the opposition of propagating 'false and fabricated information' and maintained that BJP supporters had assembled to counteract these claims. He alleged that the CPI-M and Congress were engaged in a conspiracy against the state government and were synonymous with dishonesty, relying on misinformation as a political tool.

Highlighting the 'constant violence, intimidation, and harassment' faced by opposition supporters during the 35-year Left-Congress rule, Saha warned his opponents of serious repercussions should they persist in spreading lies. Citing recent election results as proof of public backing and trust, particularly in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saha insisted that the BJP's transparent governance was aligned with the welfare of the people. The event was attended by key political figures, including BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and other prominent leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

