Haryana Prepared for Crucial Assembly Polls

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, has declared that the state is fully prepared for the upcoming 15th Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday. Emphasizing the importance of every vote, he called on citizens to engage fully in this democratic process by casting their votes.

Agarwal revealed that a total of 2,03,54,350 voters, comprising 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, would participate in the elections on October 5. There are 1,031 candidates contesting across 90 constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths established. The election day will see 100% of polling stations monitored via webcasting at three distinct levels, facilitated by control rooms at state, district, and assembly levels to ensure effective monitoring.

To maintain security, 225 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed. This includes 40 CRPF, 25 BSF, 45 CISF, 35 ITBP, 45 SSB, and 35 RPF companies. Additionally, 391 Static Surveillance Teams and 453 Flying Squad Teams are active for surveillance, with checkpoints set up along state borders and within the state for heightened vigilance.

Haryana Police have also implemented comprehensive security measures, deploying 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers to ensure peaceful elections. The 'Voters-in-Queue' app, introduced to minimize wait times at polling booths, especially in urban areas, provides queue updates every 30 minutes for the convenience of the electorate.

Agarwal urged the citizens of Haryana to vote on October 5, reinforcing democratic traditions. With campaigning concluded, major parties such as the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and alliances like INLD-BSP and JJP-ASP are in the race. The election results will be announced on October 8, alongside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election outcomes.

