Ladakh Activist Threatens Hunger Strike Over Statehood

Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known environmentalist from Ladakh, announced on Friday that he might once again undertake a hunger strike if discussions with the government regarding his demands for the union territory do not yield results. In an interview with ANI, Wangchuk expressed hope that further protests would be unnecessary and mentioned impending talks with regional leaders.

The activist is pushing for the restoration of statehood and democratic rights in Ladakh, emphasizing the importance of grassroots democracy for indigenous tribal communities. Wangchuk highlighted that India's Constitution provides special provisions for tribal communities, allowing them greater legislative authority through autonomous councils.

The commitment to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution has been a recurring promise in various political manifestos, Wangchuk noted, reminding the government of its assurances. His recent 130-day, 1,000-kilometer journey from Leh to Delhi was part of an effort to raise awareness of Ladakh's issues. Although the journey was arduous, he believes it was worthwhile.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police detained Wangchuk and about 150 supporters at the Delhi-Haryana border, citing violations of prohibitory orders. Wangchuk explained that the authorities advised them to return to Ladakh, but he resisted this suggestion. During their detention, Wangchuk and his group engaged in Satyagraha, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

Wangchuk outlined their conditions for ending the hunger strike: meetings with the Prime Minister, President, or Home Minister and a trip to Rajghat. Authorities assured the group that a meeting would occur soon. Wangchuk stated that they intend to appeal to central government leaders to continue discussions with Ladakh's representatives.

Addressing climate change concerns, Wangchuk criticized the environmental degradation caused by large corporate projects in Ladakh and the broader Himalayan region. He urged urban dwellers to be conscious of their energy consumption, warning against excessive use of air conditioning.

The Delhi High Court recently dismissed petitions related to Wangchuk's detention, confirming he is no longer restrained. He and his supporters are advocating for Ladakh's constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule, a move backed by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, which they argue would help protect local cultural identity and land rights.

