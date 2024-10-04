Cyberattack Cripples Uttarakhand's IT Infrastructure

A significant cyberattack in Uttarakhand has brought the state's IT infrastructure to a complete halt, severely affecting governmental operations. The cyber intrusion led to the shutdown of critical government websites and services, including the Chief Minister Helpline, Land Registry, and e-Office platforms.

The cyberattack has stalled work in government offices for a second consecutive day, disrupting administrative functions across the state, including the Secretariat. In a statement to ANI, Nikita Khandelwal, Director of the IT Development Agency, revealed that a malware infection was detected during a scan on October 2. As a precautionary measure, authorities have shut down the data center, halting all applications for detailed scanning.

Efforts are being made to restore the affected systems promptly, with plans to reinstate services by the following morning. The attack has compromised 186 government websites, underscoring the widespread impact on the state's digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)