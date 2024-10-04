Left Menu

Cyberattack Cripples Uttarakhand's IT Infrastructure

A major cyberattack in Uttarakhand has disrupted the state's IT systems, halting key government services. The attack has led to the shutdown of vital platforms like the CM Helpline, impacting administrative work statewide. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue and restore services promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant cyberattack in Uttarakhand has brought the state's IT infrastructure to a complete halt, severely affecting governmental operations. The cyber intrusion led to the shutdown of critical government websites and services, including the Chief Minister Helpline, Land Registry, and e-Office platforms.

The cyberattack has stalled work in government offices for a second consecutive day, disrupting administrative functions across the state, including the Secretariat. In a statement to ANI, Nikita Khandelwal, Director of the IT Development Agency, revealed that a malware infection was detected during a scan on October 2. As a precautionary measure, authorities have shut down the data center, halting all applications for detailed scanning.

Efforts are being made to restore the affected systems promptly, with plans to reinstate services by the following morning. The attack has compromised 186 government websites, underscoring the widespread impact on the state's digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

