Iran's Oil Minister Unfazed by Regional Tensions

Iran's oil minister, Mohsen Paknejad, stated he is 'not worried' about regional conflicts, amidst reports of potential Israeli strikes on Iran. His remarks were made during a visit to Assaluyeh, known as Iran's energy capital.

Updated: 05-10-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:58 IST
Iran's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, addressed concerns over escalating regional tensions on Saturday. Despite reports suggesting potential Israeli attacks on Iran, Paknejad remained unperturbed.

The minister expressed his views during an official visit to Assaluyeh, which is recognized as the energy capital of Iran.

His comments, shared via the ministry's Shana news site, underscore Iran's stance amid the prevailing geopolitical climate.

