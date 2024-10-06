West Bengal's Junior Doctors: Hunger Strike for Justice

Junior doctors in West Bengal have embarked on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding accountability from the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. The protest, they assert, is a fight for justice and humanitarian grounds, rather than against the public.

Dr. Sayantani, representing the doctors on strike, spoke to ANI, expressing determination to persist until their demands are met. The case of Abhaya, whose tragic fate underscores their cause, has galvanized the medical community into action. 'This isn't about opposing the public,' Dr. Sayantani emphasized. 'It's a fight by and for the public.'

Despite disruption to routine services, the protestors continue their hunger strike during the Navratri festival. Previous attempts to engage with the state government proved futile, leading the six representatives from the West Bengal Junior Doctor's Front to take decisive action.

Parichay Panda, another doctor, criticized the government's inadequate measures to bolster hospital security. The situation has drawn national attention, leading the Supreme Court to call for a report from the National Task Force on hospital safety and gender-based violence, in light of the August 9 incident involving a postgraduate trainee doctor.

The protest has sparked solidarity, with demonstrations by medical students and doctors across the state, highlighting the urgent need for systematic improvements in hospital environments.

