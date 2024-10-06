Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Durga Puja with Heartfelt Message of Unity and Hope

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a poignant visit to the Durga Puja pandal at Navanir Home for the aged in Regent Park, Kolkata, on Sunday. Embracing the festive spirit, she sang for the elderly residents and shared a heartfelt message, noting, 'You all know why I come here. The reason is that I find my own mother in all of you. I always say no home can run without a mother. From the old came the new.'

The Bengal CM also officiated the inauguration of the Alipore Bodyguard Line Durga Puja. She lightly mentioned her strained voice from the week's activities, joking, 'I will only sing one line as my voice is strained from all the talking while inaugurating so many Durga pandals.' Earlier, Banerjee kicked off the celebrations at Jodhpur Park and conveyed best wishes for health and unity, underscoring the importance of embracing all religions, castes, and languages.

In her messages, Banerjee highlighted, 'I wish Maa (Goddess Durga) keeps everyone healthy. We accept all religions, castes, and languages. Take care of everyone during the puja, and stay with your family. The administration is with you, but you should also support us.' She fondly recalled her connections with the community, citing past struggles and triumphs. Banerjee also praised Jodhpur Park for its creativity and innovation, advising the public to remain vigilant during the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations, which honor the triumph of good over evil.

