Strengthening Ties: Indian Navy's Strategic Visit to Oman

In an effort to bolster defense cooperation, Indian Naval Ships Tir, Shardul, and the Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera, part of the First Training Squadron (1TS), have docked in Muscat, Oman. The arrival on October 5 underscores the robust maritime relationship between India and Oman, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

During their stay from October 5 to 9, the Indian Navy is scheduled to engage with the Royal Navy of Oman on crucial facets of maritime security and interoperability. Activities planned include harbor interactions, joint exercises, training deployments, professional exchanges, and sports events aimed at fostering camaraderie between the navies.

This marks the third visit by the 1TS to Muscat in a decade and coincides with an official visit from Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command. High-level discussions are set to take place with Oman's top naval officials, furthering operational, training, and collaborative ties between the two naval forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)