Strengthening Ties: Indian Navy's Strategic Visit to Oman

Indian naval ships and the Coast Guard ship have arrived in Muscat, marking the third visit of the First Training Squadron in ten years. This visit emphasizes strong defense relations and will include joint exercises, training exchanges, and discussions between high-ranking naval officials from India and Oman.

Indian Navy ships arrives in Muscat (Photo/Indian Navy) . Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to bolster defense cooperation, Indian Naval Ships Tir, Shardul, and the Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera, part of the First Training Squadron (1TS), have docked in Muscat, Oman. The arrival on October 5 underscores the robust maritime relationship between India and Oman, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

During their stay from October 5 to 9, the Indian Navy is scheduled to engage with the Royal Navy of Oman on crucial facets of maritime security and interoperability. Activities planned include harbor interactions, joint exercises, training deployments, professional exchanges, and sports events aimed at fostering camaraderie between the navies.

This marks the third visit by the 1TS to Muscat in a decade and coincides with an official visit from Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command. High-level discussions are set to take place with Oman's top naval officials, furthering operational, training, and collaborative ties between the two naval forces.

