Uttarakhand's Vigilance Crackdown: Two Arrested in Anti-Corruption Drive

In a strengthened campaign against corruption, two individuals have been detained in Chamoli and Pauri districts within the last 48 hours for alleged bribery, according to a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office. This move aligns with Chief Minister Dhami's commitment to a 'corruption-free Uttarakhand'.

Excise Inspector Jaibeer Singh from the Karnaprayag area in Chamoli was apprehended by Vigilance Sector Dehradun officers while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Sunday. The previous day, the vigilance team caught Revenue Inspector Kailash Ravi accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe in Agroda, Pauri. The state has launched the 'Corruption Free App 1064' to enable the public to report corruption cases, with awareness being raised through posters in government offices.

To date, over 980 complaints have been filed via the app, resulting in the prosecution of approximately 30 individuals for bribery over the past nine months. With these recent arrests, the total nears 32 this year. Since Uttarakhand's establishment, 303 people have been arrested in 281 corruption cases, with nearly 70 corrupt individuals jailed in the last three years.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized continued decisive action against corrupt officials to protect the public, underscoring the strengthening of vigilance mechanisms. The 'Corruption Free App 1064' empowers citizens to report bribes and inefficiencies anonymously, playing a significant role in the state's anti-corruption efforts, according to the CMO.

(With inputs from agencies.)