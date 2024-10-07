Kurukshetra Gears Up for Counting Day Amidst Tight Security

In anticipation of the much-awaited 2024 election results in Haryana, Kurukshetra has ramped up security, establishing a formidable three-tier cordon around its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). These measures, according to Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal, are part of efforts to ensure the integrity and safety of the electoral process.

The EVMs are securely stored in four strong rooms at Kurukshetra University, maintained under constant surveillance. Deputy Commissioner Jogpal highlighted that this security arrangement includes Central Paramilitary Forces, Haryana Armed Police, local police, and a Duty Magistrate. Strict access protocols are enforced, permitting only candidates and their designated agents inside the counting area, while prohibiting mobile phones, pens, and paper.

The electoral climate remains charged as the recent single-phase polling across Haryana's 90 Assembly constituencies concluded with a 65.65 percent voter turnout. Exit polls suggest a dominant performance by the Congress, potentially achieving 50-58 seats. Voter engagement this year has surpassed turnout figures from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

