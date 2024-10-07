Left Menu

Kurukshetra Gears Up for Counting Day Amidst Tight Security

Ahead of the 2024 Haryana election results, Kurukshetra implements stringent security for Electronic Voting Machines. A three-tier security system guards EVMs at Kurukshetra University, where they are stored. With predictions of a Congress victory, officials ensure robust measures for a smooth counting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:23 IST
Kurukshetra Gears Up for Counting Day Amidst Tight Security
Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the much-awaited 2024 election results in Haryana, Kurukshetra has ramped up security, establishing a formidable three-tier cordon around its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). These measures, according to Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal, are part of efforts to ensure the integrity and safety of the electoral process.

The EVMs are securely stored in four strong rooms at Kurukshetra University, maintained under constant surveillance. Deputy Commissioner Jogpal highlighted that this security arrangement includes Central Paramilitary Forces, Haryana Armed Police, local police, and a Duty Magistrate. Strict access protocols are enforced, permitting only candidates and their designated agents inside the counting area, while prohibiting mobile phones, pens, and paper.

The electoral climate remains charged as the recent single-phase polling across Haryana's 90 Assembly constituencies concluded with a 65.65 percent voter turnout. Exit polls suggest a dominant performance by the Congress, potentially achieving 50-58 seats. Voter engagement this year has surpassed turnout figures from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024