Left Menu

Servotech Powers Ahead: Expands EV Charging Network in Maharashtra

Servotech Power Systems has secured an order from Nashik Municipal Corporation to establish nine additional EV charging stations in Maharashtra. This boosts the total number of their charging stations to 29, addressing the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions and facilitating electric travel in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:32 IST
Servotech Powers Ahead: Expands EV Charging Network in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Power Systems announced on Monday that it has obtained an additional order to set up nine more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Maharashtra. The latest expansion brings the total number of EV charging stations established by the company to 29.

The new orders have been awarded by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), complementing a previous contract where Servotech was commissioned to install 20 charging stations across the corporation's area. This strategic move highlights the growing demand for convenient EV charging infrastructure in the area.

Director of Servotech Power Systems, Sarika Bhatia, expressed that the project will cater to the increasing need for accessible EV charging points, ensuring a clean energy supply for both intercity and interstate travel. Servotech Power Systems, a listed company, continues to innovate in tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024