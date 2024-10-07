Servotech Powers Ahead: Expands EV Charging Network in Maharashtra

Servotech Power Systems announced on Monday that it has obtained an additional order to set up nine more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Maharashtra. The latest expansion brings the total number of EV charging stations established by the company to 29.

The new orders have been awarded by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), complementing a previous contract where Servotech was commissioned to install 20 charging stations across the corporation's area. This strategic move highlights the growing demand for convenient EV charging infrastructure in the area.

Director of Servotech Power Systems, Sarika Bhatia, expressed that the project will cater to the increasing need for accessible EV charging points, ensuring a clean energy supply for both intercity and interstate travel. Servotech Power Systems, a listed company, continues to innovate in tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions.

