G. Kishan Reddy Emphasizes all CIL Subsidiaries to Achieve Annual Targets

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, visited the Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) headquarters in Nagpur today to review the company's performance and discuss future strategies. He was accompanied by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, and other senior officials including Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, Smt. Rupinder Brar, and Chairman of Coal India Limited (CIL), Shri P.M. Prasad.

Review of WCL’s Performance and Future PlansDuring the review meeting, Shri G. Kishan Reddy analyzed WCL’s coal production, dispatch efficiency, and other operational metrics, such as Overburden Removal (OBR), for the current financial year’s first two quarters. The discussions also addressed challenges faced by Project Affected People (PAPs). WCL assured that it is on track to meet its annual production targets by the end of the fiscal year.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy emphasized the need for all Coal India subsidiaries to meet their production goals to fulfill India's growing energy demands. He highlighted that both the expansion of existing mining operations and the initiation of new projects are critical to achieving the government’s vision of making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) in the coal sector. He also assured full support from the Ministry in areas like land acquisition, environmental and forest clearances, and the integration of modern technologies.

Community Welfare Initiatives

After the review, Shri G. Kishan Reddy recognized sanitation workers for their dedication to the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024. He extended financial aid to the daughter of late Shri Nunhare, a former sanitation worker, to support her education and family needs.

In line with the Ministry of Coal's environmental initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, Shri Reddy planted a sapling at the WCL headquarters. He also toured the AI-enabled Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), which monitors mine activities and enhances operational safety.

New Initiatives to Strengthen the Coal SectorDuring his visit, Shri G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated two major initiatives:

NaCCER (National Center for Coal and Energy Research): This center will focus on R&D and enhancing operational efficiency in the coal sector, contributing to energy security and sustainability.

Tarash 2.0: As part of WCL’s CSR initiative, this flagship project will offer coaching to 40 students aspiring to crack IIT-JEE and NEET exams, with provisions for accommodation, meals, educational materials, and a monthly stipend of ₹1,000. Shri Reddy also honored four students from the Tarash 2.0 program who scored over 90% in their 10th-grade exams.

In addition, Shri Reddy launched WCL’s Coal SHAcTE Dal, a specialized team of security personnel equipped with advanced tools to safeguard coal mines from intrusions and unauthorized activities.

Commitment to Innovation, Education, and Energy Security

The Union Minister's visit highlighted the government's commitment to energy security, technological advancements, and community development in the coal sector. With the launch of NaCCER and Tarash 2.0, the Ministry is fostering a culture of innovation, research, and education that aligns with India’s broader goals of self-reliance and sustainable development.

These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance R&D in the coal industry, improve operational efficiency, and support the community, contributing to a secure and sustainable energy future for the nation.