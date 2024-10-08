Stock Market Jitters: The Tale of Fed Rates, Oil Prices, and Tech Turmoil
U.S. stock indexes closed lower amid rising Treasury yields and concerns over Fed rate outlooks and Middle East tensions impacting oil prices. Investors anxiously await key earnings reports and economic indicators. Tech giants face scrutiny, as market volatility looms ahead of a possible hurricane impact.
On Monday, U.S. stock indexes fell sharply, adversely affected by elevated Treasury yields and looming economic uncertainties. As investors brace for the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates, anxiety surrounding Middle East tensions and their impact on oil prices remains palpable.
The tech sector faced additional pressure when Alphabet's Google was ordered by a U.S. judge to revamp its mobile-app operations, adding to the market unease. The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all posted declines, with Amazon suffering a notable setback after a Wells Fargo downgrade.
Amidst these market shifts, activist investors are showing interest in companies like Pfizer and Air Products. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has revised the year-end forecast for the S&P 500 upwards, albeit with cautious optimism, as attention shifts towards upcoming earnings reports and economic data releases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns
Greece's Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Middle East Conflict
Iran's President Accuses Israel of Seeking Wider Middle East Conflict
Biden Stresses Diplomatic Solutions Amid Middle East Conflict at UN Assembly
Rupee Depreciates Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices