The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has announced that a 2012 rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mandating conflict minerals disclosure has not reduced violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Despite efforts to monitor and regulate mineral use, armed groups remain active in the eastern parts of the country.

The report highlights ongoing strife as militant groups vie for control over valuable mineral sites, notably gold mines, which are notoriously difficult to oversee due to their small-scale and informal nature. It appears the regulation has inadvertently coincided with increased violence around these sites.

With DRC as a top producer of tantalum, a critical mineral, the SEC disagreed with some of the GAO's conclusions, citing concerns over methodologies and lack of empirical support for claims. The findings echo worries that the rule has a limited impact on stability in the region and potentially complicates the landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)