Rising Tensions: U.S. Sanctions Targets in DRC Conflict

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a Rwandan minister and an armed group's senior member for their roles in the DRC conflict. The Rwanda-backed M23 group continues to disrupt eastern Congo, causing humanitarian issues and political instability. The U.S. urges Rwanda to cease support for M23.

Updated: 21-02-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 01:48 IST
The United States announced new sanctions on Thursday, targeting a Rwandan government minister and a senior figure in an armed group linked to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The intervention focuses on halting the activities of the Rwanda-backed M23 militant group, which has recently taken control of two major cities in eastern Congo, heightening a significant humanitarian crisis and inciting talks of a possible coup against President Felix Tshisekedi's administration.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce underscored that the aggression has compromised the DRC's territorial integrity. She called on Rwanda to cease its backing for M23 and to re-engage in negotiations led by Angola. Bruce warned of the risk this violence poses in escalating into a wider regional conflict.

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, for orchestrating support for M23. Kabarebe is accused of managing the revenue generation from Congo's mineral resources, coordinating the export of minerals. Also sanctioned was Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, an M23 figure. Rwanda denies allegations of support, labeling sanctions as unjustified, while Congo supports the measures, seeking more robust international action.

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

