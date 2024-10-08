Tripura CM Amplifies Festive Spirit with Grand Pandal Inaugurations

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, took center stage on Monday for the inauguration of ten eminent Durga Puja pandals across Agartala. Among the celebrated organizers were respected local clubs such as Green Arrow Club, Yuva Samaj, and Blood Mouth Club, known for throwing grand festivities every year.

The Chief Minister expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the occasion, praising these organizations for their contributions to preserving cultural heritage and fostering community unity. The vibrant and elaborate decorations created by the clubs are a staple during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Durga Puja, or Durgotsava, is a significant Hindu festival observed in reverence of Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura, epitomizing the triumph of good over evil. While the festival spans 10 days, the most spirited celebrations unfold during the final four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)