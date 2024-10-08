Madhya Pradesh to Host Gram Vikas Sammelan with Major Developments

Madhya Pradesh is set to host the highly anticipated 'Gram Vikas Sammelan' in Bhairunda, Sehore district, this Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be present at the event, according to an official release by the state government. This initiative will witness the unveiling of mobile applications 'Awas Sakhi' and 'Gram Sadak Survey and Planning App' under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural.

In a significant boost to local infrastructure, 500 kilometers of roads approved under PMGSY-IV will be inaugurated. Additionally, a historic financial transfer amounting to Rs 150 crore will be made to self-help groups, enhancing community investments. The event will also mark the dedication of eight processing units and 100 community training centers, alongside the approval for establishing RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institute) centers in five new districts.

The program will further extend economic support to over 52,000 tendu leaf collectors and 215 bamboo beneficiaries through bonuses and grants, respectively, a move under the Bamboo Mission Scheme. Notably, a roadshow featuring CM Yadav and Union Minister Chouhan will precede the Sammelan. CM Yadav is also scheduled to visit Salkanpur's revered Vindhyavasini Mata Temple, located atop an 800-foot hill in Rehti.

(With inputs from agencies.)