Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Host Gram Vikas Sammelan with Major Developments

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will attend the Gram Vikas Sammelan in Sehore. Key initiatives include the launch of 'Awas Sakhi' and infrastructure projects, benefiting local communities with road developments and financial support for self-help groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh to Host Gram Vikas Sammelan with Major Developments
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to host the highly anticipated 'Gram Vikas Sammelan' in Bhairunda, Sehore district, this Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be present at the event, according to an official release by the state government. This initiative will witness the unveiling of mobile applications 'Awas Sakhi' and 'Gram Sadak Survey and Planning App' under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural.

In a significant boost to local infrastructure, 500 kilometers of roads approved under PMGSY-IV will be inaugurated. Additionally, a historic financial transfer amounting to Rs 150 crore will be made to self-help groups, enhancing community investments. The event will also mark the dedication of eight processing units and 100 community training centers, alongside the approval for establishing RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institute) centers in five new districts.

The program will further extend economic support to over 52,000 tendu leaf collectors and 215 bamboo beneficiaries through bonuses and grants, respectively, a move under the Bamboo Mission Scheme. Notably, a roadshow featuring CM Yadav and Union Minister Chouhan will precede the Sammelan. CM Yadav is also scheduled to visit Salkanpur's revered Vindhyavasini Mata Temple, located atop an 800-foot hill in Rehti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024