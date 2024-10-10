Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha Celebrates Saptami with Cultural Enthusiasm

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the Saptami celebrations, emphasizing the importance of cultural traditions by engaging in Matri Aradhana and attending Durga Puja festivities. His presence in various events highlighted the spirit of unity and community, and drew attention to issues affecting minority Hindus.

Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo/X@ManikSaha) . Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Saptami, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha took part in the Matri Aradhana at the Ramakrishna Mission in Agartala, highlighting the festival's cultural significance. Saha also visited the Durga Puja festivities at the Sanghati Club in Kailashahar Sri Rampur, further emphasizing his commitment to the region's cultural heritage.

During these celebrations, Chief Minister Saha engaged with local residents, exchanging warm wishes and celebrating the essence of the Sharadiya Durga Utsav. His active participation underscored the role of cultural traditions in promoting community spirit and unity among the people of Tripura. Saha noted his engagement in the 'universal' festival via social media platform X.

Reflecting on the celebrations, Saha mentioned receiving blessings from Maa Durga at a gathering hosted by State Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Tinku Roy in Chandipur. Describing Durga Puja as a celebration of devotion, culture, and unity, he highlighted its universal appeal and the joy experienced across the state. Earlier, Saha inaugurated the Agartala Durga Puja pandal on October 9, using the platform to address attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Durga Puja, one of Tripura's largest festivals, second only to West Bengal, is in full swing, drawing significant crowds to the decorated pandals. This year's celebrations in Agartala and surrounding municipal areas boast around 900 registered pandals, many featuring large-scale, high-budget installations with intricate designs, captivating themes, and creative concepts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

