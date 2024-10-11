Chinese Stocks See Dip Amid Economic Stimulus Concerns

On Friday, Chinese stocks took a downturn, casting doubts among investors regarding the efficacy of anticipated economic stimulus measures. The blue-chip CSI300 Index declined by 1.9% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.6%.

Amid holiday closures in Hong Kong, China's stock market, which has seen gains since late September on stimulus news, faced a slowdown this week. Market attention has shifted to possible new fiscal stimulus announcements, with the finance ministry expected to shed light during a Saturday press conference.

Portfolio manager Vivian Lin Thurston expressed concerns over the magnitude and effectiveness of these policies, emphasizing their importance for stabilizing the property market and consumer confidence. Reuters indicated hopes for sovereign bonds issuance worth approximately 2 trillion yuan this year, as analysts from UBS and Nomura discuss potential scenarios for fiscal measures.

