Left Menu

Jio Unveils Next-Gen Financial Super App Revolutionizing Digital Transactions

Jio Financial Services launched an upgraded JioFinance App offering loans, savings accounts, UPI payments, and insurance. Since its May 2024 beta launch, over six million users have embraced its features, which now include comprehensive financial services and investment solutions from a joint venture with BlackRock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services has rolled out a revamped version of its JioFinance App, designed to redefine digital finance through a diverse portfolio of services including loans, savings accounts, and UPI transactions.

Launched in beta on May 30, 2024, the app has already attracted over six million users, whose feedback has been pivotal in refining the user experience. Enhanced offerings now encompass home loans, loans against property, and loans on mutual funds, providing competitive savings opportunities.

Moreover, the JioFinance App features integrated digital banking services from Jio Payments Bank Ltd, streamlined UPI payments, and 24 insurance options. As a joint venture with BlackRock, JFSL aims to deliver top-tier investment solutions, striving to be India's trusted financial partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024