Jio Unveils Next-Gen Financial Super App Revolutionizing Digital Transactions

Jio Financial Services has rolled out a revamped version of its JioFinance App, designed to redefine digital finance through a diverse portfolio of services including loans, savings accounts, and UPI transactions.

Launched in beta on May 30, 2024, the app has already attracted over six million users, whose feedback has been pivotal in refining the user experience. Enhanced offerings now encompass home loans, loans against property, and loans on mutual funds, providing competitive savings opportunities.

Moreover, the JioFinance App features integrated digital banking services from Jio Payments Bank Ltd, streamlined UPI payments, and 24 insurance options. As a joint venture with BlackRock, JFSL aims to deliver top-tier investment solutions, striving to be India's trusted financial partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)