BlackRock-Led Consortium Secures Panama Ports in Strategic Acquisition

An investor group backed by BlackRock has agreed to purchase a majority stake in the Hong Kong subsidiary that operates ports along both sides of the Panama Canal. This acquisition gives a U.S. firm control of critical docks previously dominated by Chinese interests, aligning with pressure from President Donald Trump's White House to curb China's influence.

The $22.8 billion deal involves the sale by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, granting the consortium 90% ownership of the Panama Ports Company. BlackRock, now poised for its largest infrastructure investment, has briefed key U.S. officials about the strategic importance of this acquisition.

The transaction represents a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape, with the U.S. bolstering its position in Panama. This move is expected to ease concerns over China's presence in Panama and reinforce U.S. strategic interests in the Americas, amid ongoing audits and legal scrutiny of CK Hutchison's previous contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)