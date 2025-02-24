BlackRock Shifts Stance on European Equities Amid Optimistic Developments

In a recent move, BlackRock Investment Institute has raised its recommendation for European equities to 'neutral' from 'underweight'. The decision stems from anticipated improvements in geopolitical tensions, energy costs, and monetary policies.

European stocks have shown resilience, with the benchmark STOXX 600 index rising 8.82% this year, outperforming the S&P 500's modest 2% increase. Banks like Deutsche Bank and Citigroup have similarly turned bullish due to optimistic economic forecasts and potential for an improvement in corporate earnings.

BlackRock highlighted the potential for further European Central Bank rate cuts, increased defense spending, and a hopeful resolution to the Ukraine conflict as primary opportunities. Despite this optimism, the firm cautioned about existing structural challenges, including competitiveness issues and the looming threat of U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)