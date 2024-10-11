Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Announces Financial Boost for Employees and Pensioners Ahead of Deepawali

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sanctioned a 4% DA hike for state employees and pensioners, impacting 1.80 lakh employees and 1.70 lakh pensioners. This decision introduces an additional annual fiscal load of Rs 600 crore. Sukhu assures fiscal health despite assertions by opposition leaders about the state's financial distress.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for employees and pensioners in Himachal Pradesh. This move will benefit approximately 1.80 lakh employees and 1.70 lakh pensioners from January 1, 2023, imposing a fiscal burden of Rs 600 crore annually on the state exchequer. Further, the November salary and pension will be disbursed on October 28, before the Deepawali festival.

Addressing the media, Sukhu also revealed that all pending medical bills for employees and retirees will be settled. A budget of Rs 10 crore is allocated for this purpose, and relevant departments have been tasked with clearing these bills within the month. Meanwhile, Rs 202 crore will be allocated this fiscal year for outstanding salary and pension arrears, ensuring full clearance for pensioners over 75 years old.

Additionally, Class-IV employees will receive an extra arrear installment of Rs 20,000 in the current fiscal year. Sukhu countered opposition claims, criticizing BJP leaders for allegedly misinforming about the state's financial health, asserting that Himachal Pradesh aims for self-reliance by 2027 without financial crises.

