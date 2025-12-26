Pension Adalat Resolves 815 Grievances, Brings Relief to Senior Pensioners

As many as 1,087 grievances of super senior citizens and family pensioners relating to 30 Departments and Ministries were taken up during a Pension Adalat, out of which 815 grievances were resolved on the spot, highlighting the effectiveness of this grievance redressal mechanism in delivering timely justice to elderly pensioners.

The grievances pertained to departments under the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Department of Posts, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, among others. The Adalat, held on December 24, 2025, focused on long-pending cases involving pension, gratuity, leave encashment, family pension, and arrears, many of which had been unresolved for several months or even years.

Beyond statistics, the Pension Adalat witnessed several heart-warming success stories that reflected both the hardships faced by pensioners and the transformative impact of institutional intervention. A few representative cases underline how the initiative helped pensioners secure their rightful dues.

Long-Pending Dues Released After 114 Days

Shri Pritam Singh, a pensioner from Rewari, Haryana, had been waiting for over 114 days for the settlement of his GPF, leave encashment and gratuity. During the Adalat, officers from the Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed that his grievance had been resolved and that arrears amounting to ₹68,10,192 would be credited to his account at the earliest, bringing long-awaited relief to the pensioner.

Family Pension Arrears After Years of Delay

Shri Kewal Krishan from Jammu and Kashmir faced a delay of over 150 days in the commencement of his family pension following the death of his wife, Smt Pholi Devi, who herself had been drawing family pension after the martyrdom of their son, CT/GD Naresh Kumar of CRPF. Officers informed the Adalat that an additional family pension amount of ₹8,56,107 had already been deposited, and total arrears from December 7, 2020 to November 30, 2025, amounting to ₹12,11,444, had been processed for early payment.

Relief to a Family Pensioner from Uttarakhand

Smt Khimuli Devi, a family pensioner from Uttarakhand whose husband served in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), had a grievance pending for over 150 days regarding the revision and payment of minimum Extraordinary Pension along with interest. Her grandson participated via video conferencing and sought clarity on pending arrears and calculation details. The SSB nodal officer assured that the remaining arrears would be released promptly and that a detailed calculation sheet would be shared.

Widow from Odisha Gets Breakthrough After Months

Smt Sabitri Bagh, widow of Late Shri Kshama Sil Bagh, a retired official of the Department of Posts, had been awaiting family pension due to non-regularisation of her husband’s suspension period prior to his death in September 2024. Her grievance had remained unresolved for over 129 days. During the Adalat, officials confirmed that the service period from October 11, 2014 to January 9, 2020 had been regularised on November 21, 2025, and a follow-up was directed within a week to expedite payment of arrears and retirement benefits.

84-Year-Old Pensioner Gets Arrears After Four Years

One of the most moving cases was that of Smt Savitri Devi Bhikaji Madaye, an 84-year-old super senior family pensioner, who had not received her pension since June 2021 due to the loss of original documents and PPO during transfer from Treasury to Bank. Officers from CRPF informed the Adalat that, after sustained coordination with CCA (MHA), PAO and CPAO, sanction had been issued on December 18, 2025 for payment of arrears amounting to ₹7,40,870. As she was hospitalised, the General Secretary of the All India Central Government Pensioners’ Association (AICGPA), Pune, attended on her behalf and expressed gratitude for the resolution.

A Model for Compassionate Governance

The Pension Adalat demonstrated how coordinated efforts by ministries, departments and pension authorities can significantly reduce distress among elderly pensioners and bereaved families. By resolving a large number of grievances on the spot and committing to time-bound follow-ups for remaining cases, the initiative reinforced the government’s commitment to responsive, humane and citizen-centric governance, particularly for senior citizens and family pensioners.