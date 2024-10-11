Pune Police Crack Gangrape Case Amid Public Outcry for Women’s Safety

In a significant development, the Pune Police have made a breakthrough in the investigation of a recent gangrape case reported at the Kondhwa Police Station. One suspect has been arrested, while efforts to locate two additional perpetrators are ongoing. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar shared this update during an event that marked the inauguration of multiple projects overseen by the Pune police commissionerate, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

Earlier in the week, the Pune Police released sketches of two suspects linked to the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman in Pune's Bopdev Ghat area on the night of October 3. The police also provided contact information for the Senior Police Inspector of Kondhwa Police Station, urging the public to contribute any information that may aid in the investigation.

The police statement appealed to citizens to reach out via several helplines: 8691999689 (Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector, Kondhwa Police Station), 8275200947/9307545045 (Yuvraj Hande, Police Inspector, Crime Branch Unit 5), and 02026122880 (Control Room, Pune City Police). According to reports, the victim was attacked around 11 PM while visiting the ghat with a friend. The crime was reported to authorities at approximately 5 AM the following day. To expedite the search, 10 teams from the Crime Branch and Detective Branch have been deployed, as detailed by Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

The heinous attack has drawn widespread condemnation. NCP-SCP working president Supriya Sule expressed her frustration over the growing number of violent incidents against women in Pune and across Maharashtra, emphasizing the inefficacy of the state's home department in curbing such crimes. She asserted that Maharashtra is not currently safe for women and called for decisive action by the government to apprehend and punish the offenders involved in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)