Rekha Gupta to Lead as Delhi's Fourth Woman CM: A New Chapter Begins

Rekha Gupta will assume office as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20 at a swearing-in ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Accompanying her in the new cabinet are ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Gupta will become the fourth woman to hold the Chief Minister position in Delhi, a milestone that sets the city apart from many other regions in India. She succeeds Atishi and has been elected as an MLA from Shalimar Bagh. Gupta's political journey within the BJP includes significant roles such as general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and being a part of the national executive committee.

In her acceptance speech, Gupta extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership for their trust in her capabilities. She pledged to meet their expectations and emphasized that her journey exemplifies that an ordinary woman can achieve top leadership roles. Gupta also extended her thanks to Delhi's populace for their support, promising a prosperous future for the city. Top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Union Ministers, are scheduled to attend the swearing-in event.

Preparations for the high-profile oath-taking event are underway with the deployment of National Security Guard commandos, Delhi Police, and Rapid Action Force personnel to ensure security. Scheduled to commence at 12:15 pm, the ceremony marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus, following their victory in 48 out of 70 assembly seats.

The recently concluded assembly elections left Aam Aadmi Party with only 22 seats, while Congress failed to secure any seats for the third election in a row. The election results, announced on February 8, led to criticism from opposition parties about the perceived delay in government formation.

