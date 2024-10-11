Delhi HC Criticizes Frivolous Litigation in Acquittal Appeal Ruling

The Delhi High Court recently issued a harsh rebuke to state authorities, dismissing a plea seeking leave to appeal a trial court's acquittal in an alleged false attempt to rape case. The court emphasized the need for due diligence when filing litigation, highlighting the negative impact of frivolous cases on legitimate court proceedings.

This decision comes as the Delhi State Prosecution contested the acquittal ruling given on April 18, 2019, involving an attempt to rape case registered in 2011. Despite the challenge from Delhi police, the High Court found no grounds to grant leave to appeal, underlining the frivolous nature of the case.

Justice Amit Mahajan spoke to the detrimental consequences of such unmerited cases on the judicial system, redirecting time and resources away from genuine grievances. Mahajan called for increased vigilance from legal departments to uphold the integrity of the judiciary and avoid unnecessary burdens.

Highlighting material contradictions in witness statements, the trial court had previously cleared the accused, finding insufficient evidence for conviction. The High Court upheld this decision, reiterating the need for substantial reasons to overturn acquittals and the importance of establishing a prima facie case at the appeal stage.

Although refraining from imposing costs on the prosecution, the Court directed the Department of Law & Legislative Affairs to exercise greater discernment in future prosecutions, aiming to maintain judicial fairness and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)