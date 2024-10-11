Goa's Ambitious Lakhpati Didi Initiative

In a push towards empowering women and boosting the local economy, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a new initiative aimed at increasing the number of 'Lakhpati Didis'. The term refers to women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) who achieve an annual household income of over Rs 1,00,000.

The announcement was made during an interaction with women entrepreneurs involved in the Start-Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), with rural development minister Govind Gaude also present. The CM emphasized the state's commitment to support these entrepreneurs through various initiatives such as the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission and the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana.

Sawant outlined the potential for SHGs to expand into community farming, poultry farming, and other sectors by utilizing government schemes. The aim is for SHGs to produce at least 50% of needed goods within the state, contributing to the Swayampurna Goa vision while boosting incomes.

