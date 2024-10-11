Left Menu

Goa's Ambitious Lakhpati Didi Initiative

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to increase the number of 'Lakhpati Didis' by supporting women entrepreneurs through state and central schemes. The initiative involves enhancing income for Self-Help Groups via Community Enterprise Funds, aiming for greater local production and economic empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:43 IST
Goa's Ambitious Lakhpati Didi Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a push towards empowering women and boosting the local economy, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a new initiative aimed at increasing the number of 'Lakhpati Didis'. The term refers to women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) who achieve an annual household income of over Rs 1,00,000.

The announcement was made during an interaction with women entrepreneurs involved in the Start-Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), with rural development minister Govind Gaude also present. The CM emphasized the state's commitment to support these entrepreneurs through various initiatives such as the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission and the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana.

Sawant outlined the potential for SHGs to expand into community farming, poultry farming, and other sectors by utilizing government schemes. The aim is for SHGs to produce at least 50% of needed goods within the state, contributing to the Swayampurna Goa vision while boosting incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024