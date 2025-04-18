Left Menu

Iran Negotiates with U.S.: Balancing Uranium Limits and Diplomatic Trust

Iran has signaled its willingness to accept limitations on uranium enrichment during talks with the U.S., on the condition that President Trump guarantees not abandoning a potential nuclear deal again. As both nations prepare for further talks in Rome, they remain divided over longstanding issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:04 IST
Iran Negotiates with U.S.: Balancing Uranium Limits and Diplomatic Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has expressed readiness to impose restrictions on its uranium enrichment program in discussions with the U.S., seeking guarantees from President Trump against reneging on a potential nuclear agreement, a senior Iranian official stated on Friday.

Both countries are gearing up for additional negotiations in Rome following an earlier round in Oman that both parties described as constructive. Since undoing the 2015 nuclear pact in 2018, Trump has reinstated stringent sanctions on Iran, pushing tensions higher.

While Iran cautiously approaches these negotiations, doubtful of a conclusive deal, it stresses non-negotiable red lines dictated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasizing sovereignty and regional security. The diplomatic standoff, lingering over two decades, sees Iran open to collaboration with the U.N. nuclear agency to assure peaceful intentions, contingent on lifting U.S. sanctions, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025