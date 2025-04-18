Iran Negotiates with U.S.: Balancing Uranium Limits and Diplomatic Trust

Iran has expressed readiness to impose restrictions on its uranium enrichment program in discussions with the U.S., seeking guarantees from President Trump against reneging on a potential nuclear agreement, a senior Iranian official stated on Friday.

Both countries are gearing up for additional negotiations in Rome following an earlier round in Oman that both parties described as constructive. Since undoing the 2015 nuclear pact in 2018, Trump has reinstated stringent sanctions on Iran, pushing tensions higher.

While Iran cautiously approaches these negotiations, doubtful of a conclusive deal, it stresses non-negotiable red lines dictated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasizing sovereignty and regional security. The diplomatic standoff, lingering over two decades, sees Iran open to collaboration with the U.N. nuclear agency to assure peaceful intentions, contingent on lifting U.S. sanctions, according to sources.

