US May 'Move On' from Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, Rubio Signals

In a significant development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the United States might abandon its diplomatic efforts to secure peace between Russia and Ukraine if progress remains stalled in the coming days.

Speaking in Paris, after milestone discussions involving US, Ukrainian, and European officials outlined potential steps toward peace, Rubio commented on the slow pace of negotiations. A subsequent meeting slated for London is expected to be decisive in influencing the Trump administration's continued involvement.

Despite Rubio's comments adding pressure on both Russia and Ukraine, progress has been made on a minerals agreement entailing significant US access to Ukrainian resources, a deal closely linked with Trump's peace ambitions. Meanwhile, amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, hopes for a comprehensive ceasefire remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)