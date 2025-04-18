Left Menu

Thrills at Volvo China Open: Li and Chacarra Battle for Top Spot

Shubhankar Sharma improved on his first-round score but did not make the cut at the Volvo China Open 2025. Haotong Li, Eugenio Chacarra, and Tapio Pulkkanen lead, with Li making an impressive comeback. Jannik de Bruyn and Zecheng Dou also put on notable performances in the competitive field.

Updated: 18-04-2025 20:05 IST
Shubhankar Sharma delivered a commendable performance with a second-round 69 on Friday but ultimately fell short of making the cut at the Volvo China Open 2025, despite improving his score by 13 shots from the first round.

Haotong Li, a local favorite and former champion, has captured a share of the lead alongside Eugenio Chacarra and Tapio Pulkkanen heading into the weekend. Li, who carded six birdies and an eagle, is aiming for his second title at this event while Chacarra, after a strong round, ended with an unexpected thumb injury concern.

The competition remains fierce as Germany's Jannik de Bruyn and Zecheng Dou trail closely, adding exciting dynamics to the tournament's unfolding drama. With key players in top form, the weekend promises gripping golf action at the Enhance Anting Golf Club.



