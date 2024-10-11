Tayebwa Urges Increased Investment in Modern Agriculture to Drive Uganda's Transformation

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has called for greater investment in Uganda’s agricultural sector, emphasizing its pivotal role in transforming the country's economy. Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of Uganda's 13 Best Farmers of 2023 at the DFCU headquarters, Tayebwa underscored the need to shift from traditional, rain-dependent farming to more modern, mechanized agriculture supported by irrigation and improved market access.

“Africa has 174 million hectares of arable land, yet 95% of it is rain-fed,” Tayebwa remarked, stressing that reliance on nature is a major obstacle to achieving food security and economic growth in Uganda and across the continent. “We can no longer survive on forces of nature to feed our country. We need to invest in irrigation and mechanization to produce more,” he added.

Tayebwa’s comments come at a time when Uganda faces challenges in boosting agricultural productivity, despite its vast potential. Agriculture remains Uganda’s economic backbone, with the European Union (EU) as its second-largest trading partner, accounting for over 20% of Uganda's exports, the majority of which are agricultural products. However, the Deputy Speaker expressed concerns about the stringent regulations imposed by the EU, which often hamper Uganda's agricultural exports.

“We export a lot of agricultural products to the EU, but the standards imposed are tough on our farmers. Yet, when they come here, they enjoy the same produce without any issues,” Tayebwa pointed out. He called for dialogue between Uganda and the EU to ensure that regulatory requirements are fair and do not stifle Uganda’s agricultural sector. “We don’t want to suffocate our farmers with regulations on deforestation, cocoa, and tea. We need to work together to plan and implement these regulations safely,” he emphasized.

Tayebwa also highlighted the importance of balancing agricultural production for both local consumption and export markets. “We need to strike a balance between those producing for local markets and those aiming for export. This is why we have allocated funds through the Central Bank to support agricultural projects in collaboration with local banks,” he explained.

In terms of government interventions, Tayebwa expressed optimism about projects aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector, such as the €100 million irrigation initiative with Nexus Green. He believes that with more intentional government action, agriculture will play a crucial role in transforming Uganda’s economy.

However, Tayebwa stressed that simply sending farmers abroad for training is insufficient unless they are supported upon their return. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the knowledge gained from these experiences, such as the upcoming farmers' trip to the Netherlands, is applied and multiplied for the benefit of Uganda.

“Going to the Netherlands for training is just the beginning. We must support these farmers when they return so they can multiply what they have learned. Otherwise, it will be a wasted opportunity,” he warned.

Paul Owor, Managing Director of OP Dairy Farm and one of the farmers traveling to the Netherlands, expressed his interest in learning more about value addition and mechanization for dairy products, underscoring the potential benefits of the trip for Uganda’s agricultural advancement.

Through sustained investment, strategic partnerships, and focused training programs, Tayebwa believes Uganda's agricultural sector can be the catalyst for broad-based economic transformation.