Prime Minister Internship Scheme Portal Hits Surging Opportunity Count

On the eve of its opening, the Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal recorded 90,849 opportunities, showcasing a significant surge ahead of registration. Major companies participate, with internships spanning 24 sectors nationwide. This initiative anticipates unlocking one crore opportunities over five years, marking a significant step in youth empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:18 IST
Prime Minister Internship Scheme Portal Hits Surging Opportunity Count
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development on the eve of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal's opening, the number of opportunities posted reached an impressive 90,849 as of October 11, 2024. This surge highlights the growing anticipation among applicants, as confirmed by a senior Ministry of Corporate Affairs official.

Among the 193 companies offering internships, prominent private sector giants such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, and Reliance Industries have contributed significantly. With 24 sectors offering internships, the Oil, Gas & Energy sector takes the lead, followed by Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, and Banking & Financial Services.

The government launched the scheme's pilot phase this Thursday, aiming for accessibility across 737 districts in all 37 States and Union Territories. As the program progresses, the top 500 companies are projected to create 1.25 lakh opportunities in FY 2024-25, aligning with the scheme's ambitious goal of providing one crore internships over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

