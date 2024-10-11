Opulent Celebrations: Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple's Gold and Silver Extravaganza During Navratri

In a grand celebration of Navratri, Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Visakhapatnam witnessed an extraordinary display of opulence. The deity was adorned with six kilograms of gold, cash amounting to Rs 4 crore, and ten kilograms of silver. This lavish adornment took place on the eighth day of the Sharan Navaratri, with the Goddess depicted in the form of Sri Mahalakshmi.

The temple authorities, led by Devasthanam Sangha President Arishetty Dinakar and Secretary Penugonda Kamaraju, highlighted the uniqueness of the decorations. The day began with an anointment of the deity's Moolavirat using 108 types of offerings, including milk, curd, and sandalwood. Devotees marveled at the use of currency notes from various denominations in the sanctum, transforming it into a shimmering treasury.

Chairman of the Sharannavaratri festival committee, Kadimishetti Venkataramana, noted the 22-year tradition of embellishing the deity with gold, silver, and currency. The funds for this transformation were contributed by devotees, expecting blessings of prosperity in return. The event culminated with mass pujas and Maha Prasad distribution to the assembled devotees.

